Today is the day you can buy a bowl of soup to help the El Camino Homeless Organization.

The soup to be served by celebrities at Atascadero Bible Church for lunch and dinner.

Lunch is from 11:30 to 1 today.

Dinner is from 5:30 to 7:00.

The 4th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is today at Atascadero Bible Church, which is located near Atascadero high school.