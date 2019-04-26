Empty Bowls 4.26.2019

The 4th annual empty bowls fundraiser packed Atascadero bible church Thursday.

This year, the ECHO fundraiser included $25 bowls of soup and bread donated from local restaurants. Each guest selected his or her own bowl donated by local potters and schools. Attendees got to take the bowls home with them.

The El Camino Homeless Organization operates a homeless shelter across the street from Atascadero bible church. ECHO offers dinner, showers, sleeping quarters, and other services for those in need in the north county.