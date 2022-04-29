Empty Bowls at Atascadero Community Church 04.29.2022

Although Empty Bowls has not returned to a sit-down event, several hundred people dropped by Atascadero Community Church Thursday to get soup and an empty ceramic bowl thrown by a local artist. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization.

CEO Wendy Lewis said, “We appreciate the support from our community and all the volunteers who make this event possible. We also appreciate Atascadero Community Church for hosting the event each year.”

Although celebrity servers were limited in number, Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson and Police Chief Bob Masterson helped out. Don Idler also helped hand out the soup to those who paid for it in advance. Barbie Butz also showed up to help people select an empty bowl.

Empty Bowls is an important fundraiser for ECHO’s efforts to serve the homeless in Atascadero and Paso Robles.