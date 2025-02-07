Enrollment For Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Has Begun 2.07.2025

02-06-25 Press release 25_26 Enrollment

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that enrollment for its 2025 – 26 school year has begun.

Additionally, transitional kindergarten will be available as a full-day program this coming school year. The program is eligible for children who turn 4 on or before September 1, 2025.

For Georgia Brown’s enrollment lottery, the district says enrollment packets must be turned into the district office by February 21, 2025.

New students entering the district will have their packets available on March 1st.