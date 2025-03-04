Entries For Mid-State Fair Home Brewing & Winemaking Competitions Now Open 3.04.2025

Registration for two annual competitions at the California mid-state fair is now open.

The home winemaking and home brewing competition on the central coast will return, with registration for the home winemaking competition until April 18th, and registration open for the home brewing competition until May 2nd.

These two competitions feature wines and brews from across the central coast, including Santa Barbara and Monterey counties. Wine will be split into six different categories, and a panel of local judges will evaluate the entries based on appearance, aromatics, and taste. The brewing competition will judge the different ciders, perries, and beers based on aroma, appearance, and flavor.

To register, you can go to the mid-state fair’s website.