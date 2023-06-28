EPA Recognizes SLO for Leading Green Power Use 06.28.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo has officially been recognized as a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘Green Power Partnership.’

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary federal program, recognizing organizations that demonstrate leadership in green power. San Luis Obispo county uses nearly 5 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually.

By moving towards the voluntary green power market, the county of San Luis Obispo and other partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions, including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain, and regional haze. The county is continuing to examine more options for green power procurement.