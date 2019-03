Yesterday, an epic cyclone caused blizzards, floods and a tornado impacting 25 states from the northern Rockies south to Texas. Blowing snow closed highways in Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

A freight train derailed in New Mexico. A Colorado state trooper was struck and killed by a car as he was helping another driver who slid off interstate 76 near Denver.

A spokesman with the national oceanic and atmospheric administration called it a “very epic cyclone.”