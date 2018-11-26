Eric Bauman 11.26.2018

The California democratic party launches an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against party chairman Eric Bauman.

The allegations involve party staff members. Bauman confirms that an investigation is underway, but does not address the specific allegations against him. He says independent counsel has been hired to investigate the matter.

Last week, vice chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall sent a letter to democratic party leadership calling for Bauman’s removal. Larimore-Hall says he learned of the allegations a week ago. He said he spoke to two of the alleged victims and said their stories, and I quote, “Illustrate a clear and escalating pattern of chairman Bauman’s horrific and dehumanizing behavior.” end of quote.

Before the election, Bauman was under investigation for at least one harassment complaint. The outside counsel hired to investigate the allegations is Debra Henshaw Vierra, who is an employment law attorney with a Sacramento law firm.