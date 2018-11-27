Eric Baumann 11.27.2018

The California democratic party launches an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against party chairman Eric Baumann. The allegations involve party staff members.

Baumann is married to a man, a former singer with the band Sha Na Na. He confirms that an investigation is underway, but he does not address the specific allegations against him. He says an independent counsel has been hired to investigate the matter. The outside counsel hired to investigate the allegations is Debra Henshaw Vierra, who is an employment law attorney with a Sacramento law firm.