Eric Gorham 12.20.2022

The recount is of particular interest to Eric Gorham, who worked on the election campaign for Dr. Bruce Jones.

After more than 22,000 ballots were counted in the district two race, supervisor Bruce Gibson was declared the winner by only 13 votes.

Gorham says it’s difficult to believe that Elaina Cano is conducting this recount or the entire election fairly, particularly after she was rude to conservative candidates and their supporters.

