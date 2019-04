Another democrat joins the presidential race.

California congressman Eric Swalwell of the east bay announces his candidacy last night on the late night show with Stephen Colbert.

Eric Swalwell is the 18th democrat to announce his candidacy for president. Swalwell is 38 years old. In polls that have included Swalwell, he’s struggled to reach even one per cent of support.

He’ll hold his first campaign event today just outside Parkland, Florida, the site of last year’s high school shooting.