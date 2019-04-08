Eroica 4.08.2019

Eroica celebrated Vintage Bicycles and the Heroic Riders of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. The ride moved its base from Paso Robles to Cambria this year, but founder Wes Hatakayama said the change worked out well.

Hundreds of cyclists from as far away as Argentina and Poland rode vintage bicycles on rural roads between Paso Robles and Cambria. Parts of the courses travels on gravel and dirt road, unique to cyclists of the “Heroic Era” of cycling.

Similar Eroica rides are held around the world. The San Luis Obispo county Eroica is the only one in the United States.