Escape From County Jail 6.26.2018

A Paso Robles man who walked away from the county honor farm faces years in jail.

20-year-old Timothy Powers is charged with walking away from the county jail facility. He was allegedly aided in his escape by 24-year-old Claudia Penaloza of San Simeon. While she was out of jail on a promise to appear in a separate case, she allegedly helped Powers escape.

The DA’s office says she drove him to San Miguel. That’s where sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle and found Powers in the passenger seat. Penaloza was driving.

Both are back in custody facing a plethora of charges besides the escape attempt. Powers faces charges of alleged grand theft, petty theft and burglary.

Penaloza was convicted in May of theft by forged access card. They are scheduled to be arraigned today in San Luis Obispo superior court.