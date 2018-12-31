Escapee Arrested 12.31.2018

An inmate who escaped from San Quentin state prison was arrested Saturday afternoon at taco bell in Paso Robles.

Shalom Mendoza walked away from the state prison Wednesday. He was seen purchasing dark clothing to replace his prison uniform at a dollar store in San Miguel.

That was about 4:20 Friday afternoon. He was spotted near Pioneer park in Paso Robles around midnight Saturday morning. A civilian recognized Mendoza inside Taco Bell and contacted department of corrections agents. He was arrested Saturday afternoon and taken to California Men’s Colony.