Next week, the Estrella War Birds monthly dinner will feature the pilots and flight crew of Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber. They recently participated in the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. Chief pilot Sherm Smoot and his crew will be on hand to share behind the scenes action.

The public is invited to the event. Contact the Estrella Warbirds for more information. Space is limited, however, so you’re encouraged to make reservations now.