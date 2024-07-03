Excessive Heat Warning San Luis Obispo County 7.03.2024

An excessive heat warning continues to be in effect through Monday next week, with the hottest days coming this weekend.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100 to 110 degrees are expected in parts of San Luis Obispo county. Impacts of heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

The city of Paso Robles says cooling centers for the city are the library at 1000 Spring street, and the senior center at 270 Scott street.

The excessive heat and wind also come with increased risk for wildfires and public safety power shutoffs. The city encourages residents to take precautions in the event of a power shut off. Have a personal safety plan in place for every member of your household, restock emergency supply kits, identify backup charging methods for phones, and know your evacuation zone.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, limit time spent outside, and schedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.

Call 9 1 1 immediately if you see someone suffering from a heat stroke.