The California mid state fair will be presenting a brand-new show: Extreme Truck Madness on Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

This will be the final night of the fair, and will take place in the main grandstand arena at 7.

The night will include a parachute flag drop before competitors race through mud pits and obstacle courses.

Local drivers are encouraged to participate, win cash prizes of up to one thousand dollars.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at: midstatefair.com.