Fabric Store 7.24.2018

Another long-time local retail store closes its doors in San Luis. Betty’s Fabrics closes after 45 years.

Betty Pilkinton opened the store during the flood of January 18, 1973. At the time, Cal Poly students were paddling canoes through the streets around Higuera and Marsh due to the flooded conditions.

She also operated fabric stores in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Those stores closed several years ago.

Betty’s Fabrics is selling off the last of its stock of fabric, as well as sewing machines and yarn. Her store on Carmel street will close its doors at the end of the month.