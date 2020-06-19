Face Make Mandate 6.19.2020

The governor announces a mandate yesterday. You must wear a mask in all indoor public spaces. That includes if you carpool or taking public transit, standing in line to enter a grocery store or other building. Or if you are walking through common areas of buildings like hallways, stairways and parking garages. Masks are also required outdoors in spaces where people can’t maintain a six feet of distance from one another.

Governor Newsom says people can remove their masks to eat or drink at a restaurant and for procedures like teeth cleaning. Masks are not required for people exercising outdoors including walking, running or swimming.

The governor’s mandate is statewide. But there are questions about it. One, are people going to comply with the mandate? Secondly, are local police and sheriff’s deputies going to enforce the mandate?