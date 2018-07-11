Faces of Freedom Theft 7.10.2018

The Atascadero police identify the suspect in the theft of a flower urn from the veterans memorial Saturday night.

Jeff Wilshusen tells KPRL:

The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Juan Sosa of Atascadero. Police say the stolen flower urn has been returned to the Veterans memorial. It was placed there to remember a fallen soldier.

Sosa was not arrested or cited.

Police went to his home and recovered the stolen urn. They turned the case over to the district attorney’s office.