Faces of Freedom Theft 7.10.2018

The Atascadero police identify the suspect in the theft of a flower urn from the veterans memorial Saturday night.
Jeff Wilshusen tells KPRL:
The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Juan Sosa of Atascadero. Police say the stolen flower urn has been returned to the Veterans memorial. It was placed there to remember a fallen soldier.
Sosa was not arrested or cited.
Police went to his home and recovered the stolen urn. They turned the case over to the district attorney’s office.
The Atascadero police identify the suspect in the theft of a flower urn from the veterans memorial Saturday night.