Fair Cause Spreads Swine Flu 8.10.2018

It’s official, that hog at the mid state fair spread the flu to several people who had contact with it.

Lab tests by the centers for disease control making a positive identification of the variant influenza, H1 N2 virus. Mid state fair CEO Mike Bradley says, “we are cooperating in every way possible with the county department of public health. Our first priority is for the safety of the tens of thousands of people who come to the fair every year. We we want to be sure we’re doing all that we can to keep fair goers safe.” He says it’s the first known incident of animal related infections affecting humans at the California mid state fair.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by the Type A variant influenza virus and commonly found in hogs. The variant does not spread widely in humans.