Fair Update 7.22.2019

Day six at the California mid-state fair.

This week, it’s going to get hotter at the fair. Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who previously coordinated security at the fair, has some advice if you’re taking your family to the fair. He says designate a place to rendezvous, and give younger children a piece of paper with the parents name and cell phone number.

The weather will be getting hotter this week. Mid-90’s today, and then above the century mark through Sunday. Wednesday may reach 104.

The fair is open from twelve noon until twelve midnight through Sunday.