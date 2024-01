SpaceX initially targeted yesterday night to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg space force base.

The rocket would launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-orbit earth. The launch, however, has been postponed to tonight at 6:15, with backup opportunities until 9:58.

This will be the 16th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX. The booster will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship in the pacific ocean.