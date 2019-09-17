Fall From Structure 9.17.2019

An Atascadero man in his early 20’s died from a fall in San Luis Obispo Saturday night. The man has not been identified.

Around 10 Saturday night, the man fell from the Marsh street parking garage. Police say they had received several calls about an intoxicated man inside the parking garage. They were looking for him when they received another call about a man falling from the structure.

He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police captain Jeff Smith asks that anyone with information please call the San Luis Obispo police department.