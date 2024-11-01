Family Seeks Assistance in Finding Missing Atascadero Man 11.01.2024

A missing person’s report has been filed to the Atascadero police department for 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion.

His friends and family have posted to social media, asking for the public’s help in finding Pinion. He was last seen on October 23rd, walking in Atascadero near a Motel 6 and McDonalds.

Pinion is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a very thin build, long brown hair, and has several distinctive tattoos. Pinion is usually seen with his dog, Spock; his dog was found deceased on the cuesta grade.

Anyone who can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Atascadero police department at (805) 461 – 5051.