Far Western Tavern 10.16.2019

Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe may soon be listed on the California register of historical resources. The city of Guadalupe is pushing for the designation.

The state historical resources commission will consider the designation during a meeting November seventh in San Bernardino. The building was called the Palace Hotel before becoming a steakhouse in 1958.

The Maretti and Minetti families relocated the Far Western Tavern to a new building in old town Orcutt in 2012. The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center owns the building. They hope to renovate it and house artifacts from the nearby sand dunes.

For instance, they now have a huge sphinx rescued from the dunes that was used in the 1923 Cecil B. Demille movie, The Ten Commandments.