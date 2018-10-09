Fareed and Carbajal 10.09.2018

Republican congressional candidate Justin Fareed is calling on congressman Salud Carbajal to return $20,000 to a campaign donor who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Carbajal says he won’t return the money. He says the money comes from a political action committee of which he’s a member, the congressional Hispanic caucus. The chair of the caucus is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Congressman Tony Cardenas is facing a civil lawsuit filed by a young woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Cardenas in 2007. Cardenas denies the allegation. Carbajal says the Hispanic caucus promotes diversity and focus on the Latino community.

Previously, Fareed accused Carbajal of taking money from the son of George Soros. Candidate Justin Fareed is now accusing congressman Salud Carbajal of accepting campaign contributions from congressman Tony Cardenas, who is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.