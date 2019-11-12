Farm News 11.12.2019

According to a report released late last week, agriculture in San Luis Obispo county contributes $2.54 billion dollars to the local economy. Agriculture supports nearly 14,000 jobs. To put the numbers in perspective, San Luis Obispo county agriculture contributes about 7 million dollars per day into the local economy.

The production value of county agriculture is up 33% over the past decade. That’s after adjusting for inflation.

The report, “Economic Contributions of San Luis Obispo County Agriculture” was released last Friday by the county’s department of agriculture.