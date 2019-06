Farmers Market in Paso Robles is moving to an earlier time today. It has been held from 3 to 6 in the afternoon in downtown next to the public library. Beginning today, Farmers Market will be from 9-11:30 in downtown, just of Spring street.

So, you’re advised against parking your car on the 11th street block between Spring and Park streets. That’s between the library and the downtown city park. If you leave your car there, it may be towed. To get it back you’ll have to pay a fine.