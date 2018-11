A fatal hit and run crash yesterday afternoon in Los Osos.

67-year-old Dale Paulsen of Los Osos was walking eastbound on the westbound shoulder of Ramona avenue, east of Pine avenue, when he was struck by a pick- up truck driven by 24-year-old Emily Bales of Los Osos.

Ms. Bales fled the scene but was apprehended later and arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol and other felony charges related to the fatal accident.

Paulsen was pronounced dead at the scene.