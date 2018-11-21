Fatal Accident 11.21.2018

A fatal crash on highway 46 east, just west of Lucy Brown road occurred around six last night.

The CHP says 26-year-old Hugo Sanchez Carillo of Gonzales was driving a Toyota SUV at a speed of about 65 miles per hour, when he made an unsafe turning movement. The SUV crossed the median and rolled over multiple times, landing on its wheels, and blocking the eastbound lanes of traffic.

An unidentified female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Six other unidentified passengers received minor to moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to Twin Cities community hospital in Templeton. The CHP is investigating the accident.