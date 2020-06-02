Fatal Accident 6.02.2020

A fatal single car accident occurred early Sunday morning on Ranchita Canyon road in rural San Miguel.

50-year-old Daniel Koudelka reportedly drove his vehicle off the roadway around 6:45 Sunday morning and traveled down a steep dirt canyon. The vehicle rolled three times, coming to rest near a dry sandy creek bed.

The vehicle was not spotted until yesterday afternoon around 5:20. A local rancher tending to his animals spotted the car and called law enforcement. The investigation into the fatal accident continues by the California Highway Patrol.