Fatal Accident on Highway 46 – 3.25.2019

One person killed and three others injured in an accident on highway 46 east near the Cholame Y Saturday. The accident occurred around 6:30 Saturday morning.

A Wasco man drove his vehicle from the Jack Ranch Cafe into the path of a Toyota minivan headed westbound on 46. One woman was ejected from the back seat of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants of the vehicle suffered major injuries. They were all transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical center in San Luis Obispo.

None of the seven occupants of the mini-van were injured in the crash.