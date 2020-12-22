Fatal ATV Crash 12.22.2020

We learn more about the fatal crash of the All-Terrain Vehicle near Harmony early yesterday morning which killed a Paso Robles woman.

The woman was riding in the ATV when it rolled off a cliff into the ocean.

The CHP received a call at 3:50 yesterday morning. The accident occurred on the beach west of Alapay Way off highway one near Harmony.

Four people who were camping in the area were riding south on a rented Can-Am ATV when the vehicle went off the side of a steep cliff edge and rolled into the water near the shoreline.

Three occupants got out of the ATV and climbed back up the cliff. The 34-year-old Paso Robles woman did not. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.