Fatal Car Crash 5.21.2020

A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a head-on car crash on highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Saturday.

He’s identified as 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Andrade of San Luis Obispo. His Honda crossed into the opposing lane where he smashed head on into a Ford traveling in the westbound direction.

Andrade was trapped in the wreckage and required extensive extrication. He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Cottage with major injuries.