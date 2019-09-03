Fatal Car Crash 9.03.2019

Three people killed following a head-on crash on Nacimiento Lake drive. Around 2 yesterday afternoon, a black dodge dart struck a gold pick-up truck east of San Marcos road. CHP officers say the driver of the dodge dart was speeding and possibly driving under the influence of alcohol when he tried to pass over the double yellow lines. His vehicle crashed head-on into a ford F-150 pick-up driven by a Paso Robles man. The man and woman in the dodge dart died at the scene. The man was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pick-up sustained minor injuries. But a woman in his pick-up truck was taken to a trauma center where she died from her injuries. The identification of the victims has not been released pending notification of next of kin.