A fatal car crash discovered this morning in Atascadero.

The report came in at 6:13 on highway 41 near Old Morro road east.

A single car crash involving a sole occupant.

The car was traveling west on highway 41 and for an unknown reason left the roadway near Old Morro East where it collided with a tree.

The occupant sustained fatal injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on highway 41 this morning is asked to contact the Atascadero police department.