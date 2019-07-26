Fatal Crash 7.26.2019

The CHP says a 26-year-old man was killed in a crash on 101 in Paso Robles Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9:15 in the north bound lanes of 101 just south of the Spring street off ramp. The SUV went off the freeway, down a slope and crashed onto the railroad tracks. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The accident caused a major traffic back up in the area Wednesday night while emergency crews worked on the accident. The Spring street off ramp was closed until 1:00 Thursday morning.

So far, no word on the identity of the driver, but the CHP says he was driving alone.