The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Saturday evening arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

31-year-old Wilder Barela of Campbell was driving Union road around 6:20 Saturday evening. The car went off the road and crashed into a tree. One passenger was ejected from the car and died as a result of the crash. That individual has not been identified.

Barella is being held at the county jail on multiple charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.