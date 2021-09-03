Fatal Crash in Nipomo 9.03.2021

A fatal crash on 101 in Nipomo Wednesday afternoon involving a big rig.

The semi carrying an excavator made contact with the guard rail. The excavator flew off the trailer, and rolled down an embankment onto the off-ramp at Willow road. It landed on the top of an SUV.

A 60-year-old woman driving the 2008 Cadillac Escalade on the Willow road off-ramp was killed when the excavator landed on her SUV.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

Another vehicle was struck by debris, but a 53-year-old Glendale woman was not injured.

It took about three hours to reopen Willow road off-ramp Wednesday evening.