Fatal Crash Near Cholame ‘Y’ 7.26.2018

A fatal car crash on highway 46 just west of the Cholame “Y” yesterday morning.

Around 7:45, an Army cargo truck suffered a sudden failure, which caused the vehicle to travel across the center line and collide head- on with an Acura.

The unidentified driver of the Acura was killed in the crash. The CHP saying the man was 58 years old, from Rowland Heights. The driver of the cargo truck and a 24-year-old army reserve specialist riding in the vehicle, were transported to Twin Cities community hospital with minor injuries.