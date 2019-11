A fatal car crash occurred on 46 east near Buena Vista drive in Paso Robles yesterday morning.

Around 9:20, two cars collided on 46 east. The involved vehicles are a 2002 Buick and a 2001 Ford Ranger. The driver of the Buick died in the crash. He’s an 83-year-old man from Coronado. He was reportedly found dead inside his car. He hasn’t been identified.

The accident slowed traffic in the area for about two hours, while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.