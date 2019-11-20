Fatal Crash on 46 East 11.20.2019

Paso Robles police identify the victim of a fatal car crash on 46 east near Buena Vista drive in Paso Robles Monday morning. He’s 83-year-old James Ginty of Coronado.

Around 9:20, two cars collided on 46 east. Ginty was the driver of one of those two cars. He died at the scene of the accident. The accident slowed traffic in the area for about two hours Monday morning, while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.

The Paso Robles police department is requesting that anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any information about the crash to please call them.