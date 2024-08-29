Fatal Crash on Wellsona Road 8.29.2024

The California Highway Patrol has released a statement of a fatal crash that took place at Wellsona road & the US 101 yesterday afternoon.

The release says 27-year-old Brianna MaeThomas of Paso Robles was driving eastbound on Wellsona road at around 12:15 pm, proceeding through the Wellsona-road/US101 intersection. However, MaeThomas failed to yield the right-of-way for a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane when crossing the intersection. Her vehicle was struck head-on by 44-year-old Justin Levi Adams. As a result of this collision, MaeThomas sustained fatal injuries, while Adams was unharmed.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol have played a factor in this crash. No further information is available from CHP at this time.