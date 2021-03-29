Fatal Hit and Run in Nipomo 3.29.2021

A fatal hit and run crash in Nipomo Saturday night.

Around 11:10 Saturday night, an intoxicated wrong way driver from Santa Maria entered 101 from west Teft street going southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. His Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a Honda CR-V driven by a San Jose man. The Honda flipped over on the freeway. A passenger in the Honda was thrown from the vehicle and died from injuries. The driver of the Honda and another passenger received major injuries.

24-year-old Herrera of Santa Maria was the wrong way driver of the Tahoe. He fled the crash on foot. He was tracked down by a CHP helicopter and arrested. Herrera suffered only minor injuries in the crash. He was booked into the county jail on numerous charges including felony DUI, gross vehicle manslaughter, fatal hit-and-run and grand theft.