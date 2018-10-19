Fatal In Nipomo 10.19.2018

A fatal motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Nipomo. CHP officers received a call of a motorcycle accident at Camino Caballo at Osage street.

They responded to the scene and determined that the rider of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled through the bushes and struck a wooden fence. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree. She was transported to Marian hospital in Santa Maria where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released. She was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson.