Fatal in Paso 10.30.2020

Another fatal crash on 101 at the south end of Paso Robles.

The CHP says a wheel coming loose from a fifth-wheel trailer killed a person in another vehicle.

At around 2:40 yesterday afternoon, the 2014 trailer was being towed by a truck when officers say the right wheel dislodged from the trailer’s rear axle and rolled across the southbound lanes.

The wheel went across the median and landed on the roof of a jeep Cherokee heading northbound, just south of Spring street.

The CHP says the impact from the wheel caused major blunt force trauma to the jeep’s passenger, whose name has not been released. He reportedly died a short time later.

The driver, identified as an 81-year-old woman from San Miguel, was uninjured.

The driver of the ford truck was reportedly unaware of what had happened until he was flagged down by another driver who had seen the wheel come loose. At least one other crash was reported in the area a short time later prompting a Sig Alert to be issued.