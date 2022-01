The Paso Robles police department is reporting a fatal accident on highway 46 west of Buena Vista drive. The pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane of traffic for an unknown reason.

He was struck by a westbound passenger vehicle, then, two other vehicles may also have hit the man when he was on the pavement.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to contact the police department.