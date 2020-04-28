Fatal on Highway 46 – 4.28.2020

A fatal, single car crash on highway 46 around 7:20 Saturday night. A Volvo sedan left the road off the north road edge. It rolled several times. Both the driver and passenger were unrestrained. Each were ejected from the vehicle. 25-year-old Brittany Muldrow of Tulare was killed in the crash. She was driving the car.

Recently, her mom has expressed frustration that the CHP did not initially find her body. 26-year-old Najee Mims of Hanford suffered head trauma and major internal injuries.

The accident occurred on 46 westbound west of Gruenhagen Flat road around 7:20 Saturday night.