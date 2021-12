An investigation into a fatal shooting completed by the county DA’s office bureau of investigation.

The report into the shooting of a man by members of the San Luis regional swat team includes a graphic video of the shooting. It shows the suspect reaching for a handgun after a lengthy stand off.

32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon was from Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at the Dry Creek apartments on Branch Creek circle in Paso Robles back on July 6th.